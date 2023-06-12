The Real Reason Jesse L. Martin Left Law & Order

Arrowverse fans may best remember actor Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West on The CW's "The Flash." But long before the actor played a character who helped the Scarlet Speedster keep the peace in Central City, Martin portrayed another notable TV detective. In Season 10 of "Law & Order," Martin debuted as Detective Ed Green and would work on the show until Season 18. Although he appeared years after the hit crime drama had already hit the air, it didn't take long for fans to warm up to the character of Green on "Law & Order," especially due to the chemistry with his first partner, Lennie Brisco (Jerry Orbach). With "Law & Order," Martin nearly reached the milestone of starring in a total of 200 episodes. But by Season 18, he received another creative itch, which led to the actor finally departing the series.

In 2008, Martin told Entertainment Weekly he wanted to leave "Law & Order" to go back to acting on stage. "It was pretty much time for me," Martin said. "I need to get back on stage before I get too scared to do it again. And with that schedule, it would be really difficult for me to ever really get to do anything like that." Since Martin cut his teeth on Broadway productions like "RENT" before succeeding on TV, it made sense that the actor wanted a proper return to the stage. However, while that return to theater meant leaving NBC's hit show at the time, it doesn't necessarily mean he's entirely closed the door on once again portraying Green.