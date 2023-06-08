First Look: Image Comics' I Hate This Place #10 Series Finale - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "I Hate This Place" #10

The Skybound/Image Comics series "I Hate This Place" is coming to an end, but the series is concluding with a potentially world-ending bang that will likely leave readers shocked.

The horror series by Kyle Starks ("Peacemaker Tries Hard"), Artyom Topilin ("Razorblades"), Lee Loughridge ("The Batman Adventures: The Lost Years"), and Pat Brosseau ("Birthright"), which was recently nominated for an Eisner Award for best humor publication, follows the adventures of Trudy and Gabby, who learn the farmhouse they inherited is actually filled with several monstrous secrets. Among them is the Horned Man, a supernatural entity who has plagued the couple. "I Hate This Place" has taken a deep dive into the paranormal, with ghosts, aliens, murderous cults, and time travel all driving the story, with the most recently released issue showcasing the origin of the mysterious monster villain.

With the Horned Man revealed to be an alien from the past who seeks out a machine capable of reshaping Earth, and more people from the future also looking for the world-changing device, Trudy and Gabby have been split up — all while the threat of the planet's destruction is teased. In the new preview for "I Hate This Place" #10, the story's epic finale is hinted at with Skybound/Image Comics giving Looper an exclusive look at the dark events coming.