First Look: Image Comics' I Hate This Place #10 Series Finale - Exclusive
Contains spoilers for "I Hate This Place" #10
The Skybound/Image Comics series "I Hate This Place" is coming to an end, but the series is concluding with a potentially world-ending bang that will likely leave readers shocked.
The horror series by Kyle Starks ("Peacemaker Tries Hard"), Artyom Topilin ("Razorblades"), Lee Loughridge ("The Batman Adventures: The Lost Years"), and Pat Brosseau ("Birthright"), which was recently nominated for an Eisner Award for best humor publication, follows the adventures of Trudy and Gabby, who learn the farmhouse they inherited is actually filled with several monstrous secrets. Among them is the Horned Man, a supernatural entity who has plagued the couple. "I Hate This Place" has taken a deep dive into the paranormal, with ghosts, aliens, murderous cults, and time travel all driving the story, with the most recently released issue showcasing the origin of the mysterious monster villain.
With the Horned Man revealed to be an alien from the past who seeks out a machine capable of reshaping Earth, and more people from the future also looking for the world-changing device, Trudy and Gabby have been split up — all while the threat of the planet's destruction is teased. In the new preview for "I Hate This Place" #10, the story's epic finale is hinted at with Skybound/Image Comics giving Looper an exclusive look at the dark events coming.
Will Trudy and Gabby survive I Hate This Place #10?
Kyle Starks talked about the finale of "I Hate This Place," expressing excitement about telling the final chapter of the story. He commended his collaborators while adding he was thankful for the support the book has gotten so far, including its recent Eisner nomination. Starks shared he was happy to see readers enjoyed the book and thanked them for picking up the story. But will Gabby and Trudy get a happy ending in the finale of the comic, or is their journey going to end with the world around them?
In the first preview page, Gabby is held at gunpoint as the machine seems to be activating and starting to terraform the world. Meanwhile, Trudy, whose glasses were knocked off her head during Gabby's capture, continues to look for her spectacles.
The second preview page has Trudy finding her glasses. However, as she finds them, the Horned Man stands behind her, disappearing from sight before she can see him lurking in the woods. But Trudy remains in serious trouble, with the forces who captured Gabby looking for her in the brush.
The third page of Looper's exclusive preview of "I Hate This Place" #10 shows Trudy overseeing more reinforcements from the future coming to the present timeline, watching as a portal opens up and gun-wielding soldiers arrive.
I Hate This Place is ending in a grand fashion
The text solicit for "I Hate This Place" #10 teases the potential destruction of the world while hinting Trudy and Gabby could survive the events.
Witness the thrilling action-packed final issue of I HATE THIS PLACE to see if it concludes with the literal end of the world and massive amounts of death ... or a "happy" ending for our beloved heroines.(If we're being honest it could really go either way.)
"I Hate This Place" #10 will release two covers from Artyom Topilin, with the main cover seen above featuring Gabby and Trudy holding hands while their home is sucked up in front of them and a world is on fire. The second cover features the comic's original title, "I F***ing Hate This Place," which will appear in the trade dress of the explicit variant. Readers can pre-order "I Hate This Place" #10 from Skybound/Image Comics now, with the issue arriving in comic book stores and online retailers on July 5, 2023.