The Days: The Tragic True Story Behind Netflix's New Drama Series

Sometimes fact truly is stranger than fiction. Take Netflix's new series "The Days," for instance. While an audience watching a film or television show that has an earthquake, a typhoon, and a nuclear disaster all occur one after the other might find the prospect to be a bit hard to swallow, that's exactly what happened in Japan back in March 2011.

"The Days" traces the increasingly dangerous chain reactions of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami and how the events culminated in the Fukushima nuclear disaster, an explosive meltdown that further complicated rescue efforts while creating a nuclear event that was as dangerous as the Chernobyl disaster, which occurred in Ukraine in 1986.

The problems began when the backup generators for the Fukushima nuclear power plant were damaged by the Tohoku earthquake. As a result, the fuel rods in the three active reactors heated up to an extremely dangerous degree and began to melt down. As the melted material sank to the bottom of the reactors, toxic radiation began to leak out, and explosions began to occur, triggering the events depicted in "The Days."