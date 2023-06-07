Why Matthew McConaughey Sat Out Of Magic Mike 3, According To Channing Tatum

Few people expected "Magic Mike" to become a trilogy, but over ten years after the first movie's premiere, Channing Tatum has wrapped up his star-studded stripper story with as few clothes as possible. While Tatum returned for both of the franchise's sequels, fans never saw Matthew McConaughey's Dallas grace the stage again.

It turns out audiences never saw McConaughey return because, in part, of how highly the actor regards the first "Magic Mike." "I didn't know if Matthew would want to do it," Tatum told Entertainment Tonight. "He loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, 'I don't want to touch it.'" The series star went on to praise McConaughey's performance in the movie, reminiscing on how, during the editing of "Magic Mike," he would fast forward through the film until he got to Dallas' scenes. "He was the star, he was the movie, it was special," Tatum said.

McConaughey only appeared in the first "Magic Mike" but left a lasting impression on the series. The sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," told audiences that Dallas packed things up and went to Macau with The Kid (Alex Pettyfer), and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" featured another absence from Dallas.