Supernatural: Who Plays Ruby And Why Was She Recast?

"Supernatural" has one of the biggest casts of recurring characters of any genre show from its era. This is because the series primarily follows only the two central characters, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), meaning that, like with "The X-Files," having a bevy of side characters who come and go is essential.

One of the most memorable recurring characters from the series early days is easily Ruby (Katie Cassidy/Genevieve Padalecki). The character appeared in Season 3 of "Supernatural" to seemingly replace the demonic Meg (Nicki Aycox/Rachel Miner), who had disappeared at the tail end of Season 2. As such, she fulfilled the same role as Meg in that she could occasionally be an ally but was generally seen as a villain.

However, she also followed Meg's example in another way when her role was recast with a different performer. Of course, in the series, these developments were explained away by the demon simply choosing to possess a new host. Behind the scenes, though, the actor said that the switch-up happened because Warner Bros. wasn't sure where her "Supernatural" character was going.