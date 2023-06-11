Ahsoka: Why Sabine Has A Lightsaber - And Who It Belonged To First

The upcoming Disney+ original series "Ashoka” might just be the most highly anticipated "Star Wars" project of 2023, as the series is set to reunite fans with a slew of beloved characters from the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and its sequel series "Star Wars: Rebels." For "Rebels" fans in particular, perhaps the most exciting addition to the series is the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar/Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who can be seen wielding a green lightsaber in the second trailer for "Ashoka."

Unsurprisingly, Sabine's lightsaber has already sparked an enormous amount of speculation from fans, since its iconic hilt and green color indicate that this is actually the second lightsaber wielded by Ezra Bridger (Taylor Grey/Eman Esfandi) in "Rebels." We know that Sabine used Ezra's lightsaber to escape from Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in the series finale and held on to it after Ezra and Thrawn disappeared into the far reaches of the galaxy. Now, it appears that she will continue to use Ezra's lightsaber throughout "Ashoka," much to the delight of fans online.

"This show is going to be full-on Rebels fan service and I am so here for it," wrote u/ImNotASWFanboy on Reddit. "Best part of the trailer hands down," echoed u/Jusup. "Ezra's green saber is so cool and Sabine is even cooler." It's clear fans are ecstatic to see Ezra's lightsaber back in the hands of a "Rebels" fan-favorite, particularly since she no longer has her other lightsaber from the original series.