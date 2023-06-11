Ahsoka: Why Sabine Has A Lightsaber - And Who It Belonged To First
The upcoming Disney+ original series "Ashoka” might just be the most highly anticipated "Star Wars" project of 2023, as the series is set to reunite fans with a slew of beloved characters from the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and its sequel series "Star Wars: Rebels." For "Rebels" fans in particular, perhaps the most exciting addition to the series is the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar/Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who can be seen wielding a green lightsaber in the second trailer for "Ashoka."
Unsurprisingly, Sabine's lightsaber has already sparked an enormous amount of speculation from fans, since its iconic hilt and green color indicate that this is actually the second lightsaber wielded by Ezra Bridger (Taylor Grey/Eman Esfandi) in "Rebels." We know that Sabine used Ezra's lightsaber to escape from Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in the series finale and held on to it after Ezra and Thrawn disappeared into the far reaches of the galaxy. Now, it appears that she will continue to use Ezra's lightsaber throughout "Ashoka," much to the delight of fans online.
"This show is going to be full-on Rebels fan service and I am so here for it," wrote u/ImNotASWFanboy on Reddit. "Best part of the trailer hands down," echoed u/Jusup. "Ezra's green saber is so cool and Sabine is even cooler." It's clear fans are ecstatic to see Ezra's lightsaber back in the hands of a "Rebels" fan-favorite, particularly since she no longer has her other lightsaber from the original series.
Sabine needs Ezra's lightsaber after giving up the Darksaber
Fans of "Star Wars: Rebels" will know that Sabine Wren was one of the most experienced fighters that the early Galactic Rebellion had to offer, having been trained in the Mandalorian art of war since childhood. Throughout the series, she displayed an uncanny talent for explosives and blasters, though her finest weapon was undoubtedly the legendary Mandalorian relic known as the Darksaber, which Sabine retrieved from the Nightsister's Lair on Dathomir.
After acquiring this one-of-a-kind lightsaber, Sabine was subsequently trained in lightsaber combat by both Ezra Bridger and former Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.). As pointed out by u/toakongu834 on Reddit, the trailer for "Ashoka" even seems to reference this prior training, as Sabine can be seen adopting the same "ready" position she was taught by Kanan. Sabine would eventually give up the Darksaber willingly to Bo-Katan Kryze — hence why she required a new lightsaber during the events of the "Rebels" series finale.
More importantly, it seems as though Sabine Wren's lightsaber skills have only improved since last we saw her since the trailer shows her going head to head with what looks like one of the Inquisitors.
In any case, we'll be seeing much more of Sabine and Ezra's iconic green lightsaber once "Ashoka" starts streaming on August 23, 2023.