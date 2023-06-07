Whatever Happened To GeoOrbital After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Season 9 of the popular reality television show "Shark Tank," the assembled investors reviewed a novel pitch from GeoOrbital. This particular company was led by Dakota Decker and Michael Burtov, and they had the idea of crafting an interchangeable bike wheel that is powered by a battery. This means that a GeoOrbital wheel would be capable of transforming any normal bike into a motorized one, and considering it uses a battery, it was presented as an effective means of reducing emissions. With the boom in green technologies, one would expect that GeoOrbital would have been a slam dunk.

Popping up in Season 9, Episode 7, GeoOrbital asked the "Shark Tank" investors for $500,000 for 5% of the company, and some of the Sharks even tried a GeoOrbital wheel for a spin around the "Shark Tank" studio. However, many of the Sharks backed out almost immediately for a multitude of reasons — such as comfortability with a retrofitted wheel or the rather steep cost of $950 per wheel, and GeoOrbital left without a deal. Luckily, the company wasn't deterred by this rejection, and the GeoOrbital wheel was available through Amazon, Brookstone, and Best Buy following its appearance on "Shark Tank." But while the GeoOrbital wheel is not available for purchase for unknown reasons these days, the company is still around.