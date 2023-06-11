The Most Disgusting Transformer May Be Too Gross To Film - And That's A Shame
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" rolls out into theaters, and while Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Bumblebee are figureheads of the live-action franchise at this point, there are plenty of other Transformers to help differentiate this outing from others. Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson, is a new standout with a Bugs Bunny-like attitude. Arcee has featured in several "Transformers" movies at this point but gets her meatiest role to date in "Rise of the Beasts" while voiced by Liza Koshy. And that's not even getting into the new Terrorcons sent to Earth on behalf of Unicron (Colman Domingo) to cause trouble.
There are numerous Transformers characters who have yet to feature in the live-action films that would undoubtedly be a delight for fans to see. And one such addition that could be fun to see at some point is Blot, considered the most disgusting and vile Transformer ever assembled. Blot is a Terrorcon who oozes fluids from his joints while maintaining a foul odor. Even his fellow Terrorcons don't like him that much, at points refusing to combine into Abominus with him because they, too, will stink afterward.
With that being said, a leaky Transformer with a rank odor could be a delightful addition to the live-action canon. These movies are designed to sell toys to children, after all, and kids love gross-out humor. A Transformer with hygiene issues would definitely be something different and make him stand out from other bad guys. There is a risk with using Blot, but the right screenwriter and director could likely avoid any controversy.
The Transformers franchise hasn't always had the best luck with sophomoric humor
For a series about robot aliens, the "Transformers" franchise has had numerous controversies over the years. One of the biggest came in 2009's "Revenge of the Fallen" with "the Twins," namely Skids and Mudflap, voiced by Tom Kenny and Reno Wilson, respectively. The jive-talking Autobots used rap-inspired slang and admitted they couldn't read. One of them even had a gold tooth, causing many to point out how they were based on Black stereotypes. While it's later explained they're that way due to brain damage, that only worsened problems. The backlash was so severe that they were dropped from any future installments.
The intention may have simply been to have some comedic relief, but it came across as racist caricatures. Blot wouldn't intrinsically have that issue; he's just stinky at the end of the day. There is the issue of him leaking fluids since a similar gag was used in the original "Transformers" film in 2007 when Bumblebee seemingly urinated on Seymour Simmons (John Turturro). The mileage viewers got out of that bit also likely varied, but Blot could show how a "Transformers" movie could do childish jokes the right way.
The controversial moments mentioned previously involved Autobots. However, Decepticons and Terrorcons really haven't gotten a chance to be sillier. They're always doom and gloom with evil monologues. Blot would show how the bad guys can have a sense of humor, too, especially if it's clear the other Terrorcons find Blot just as repulsive as anyone else. It shows even they have a limit, which would give the "Transformers" villains a chance to be more lighthearted than how they've been portrayed for the most part so far.