The Most Disgusting Transformer May Be Too Gross To Film - And That's A Shame

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" rolls out into theaters, and while Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Bumblebee are figureheads of the live-action franchise at this point, there are plenty of other Transformers to help differentiate this outing from others. Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson, is a new standout with a Bugs Bunny-like attitude. Arcee has featured in several "Transformers" movies at this point but gets her meatiest role to date in "Rise of the Beasts" while voiced by Liza Koshy. And that's not even getting into the new Terrorcons sent to Earth on behalf of Unicron (Colman Domingo) to cause trouble.

There are numerous Transformers characters who have yet to feature in the live-action films that would undoubtedly be a delight for fans to see. And one such addition that could be fun to see at some point is Blot, considered the most disgusting and vile Transformer ever assembled. Blot is a Terrorcon who oozes fluids from his joints while maintaining a foul odor. Even his fellow Terrorcons don't like him that much, at points refusing to combine into Abominus with him because they, too, will stink afterward.

With that being said, a leaky Transformer with a rank odor could be a delightful addition to the live-action canon. These movies are designed to sell toys to children, after all, and kids love gross-out humor. A Transformer with hygiene issues would definitely be something different and make him stand out from other bad guys. There is a risk with using Blot, but the right screenwriter and director could likely avoid any controversy.