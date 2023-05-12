Elle Fanning Says She Lost Out On A Major Role Because She Didn't Have Enough Instagram Followers

One would think that, if you're an actor trying to book a role, there would be a lot of factors you'd consider that have nothing to do with social media statistics. Are you a physical match for the character description? Do you connect to the project? Apparently, Elle Fanning lost out on a role for a very unexpected reason — that boiled down to her Instagram presence.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Fanning revealed that she lost a major franchise role for a totally bizarre reason. "I didn't get a part once for something big because – it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard – was because I didn't have enough Instagram followers at the time," Fanning told Horowitz.

"That's something I firmly don't believe in, for not getting a part," she said, a sentiment most people can probably agree with. That said, the young actress also said she doesn't feel a strong need to get involved with a multi-year franchise project. 'I don't feel that way. I don't," she said, meaning she doesn't think it's essential to anyone's career in the long run. "It does something for people, you know, but you also don't know if they're gonna work sometimes, which is also scary."