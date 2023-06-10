Jury Duty: How A Parks And Recreation Actor Could Have Blown The Whole Operation

Amazon & Freevee's "Jury Duty" was a tricky thing to pull off from the very start. Disguised as a documentary about what it's like to serve on a jury in the United States, the show placed innocent everyman Ronald Gladden amongst a cast of over-the-top actors — plus James Marsden, playing a beautifully insufferable version of himself — all of whom were essentially tasked with acting as weird as possible to see if Gladden would do the "right thing."

These actors included character actor Kirk Fox, who played a recurring role as "Sewage Joe" on the hit NBC series "Parks and Recreation." Unfortunately for production, Gladden was a fan of the show... so Fox got pulled so he wouldn't unmask the whole operation.

"I believe it was either the second or third day, I was telling James [Marsden] about how much I enjoyed Ben Schwartz and his character Jean Ralphio on the show 'Parks and Recreation,'" Ronald Gladden said during an interview that airs in a TikTok clip. "As soon as they heard me say that, obviously they pulled Kirk back immediately. He was supposed to have a lot more interactions with me, a lot more dialogue. I essentially took away Kirk's screen time — sorry, Kirk! — because they couldn't afford to do it, because once they knew I was a fan of the show, they said, 'we can't risk blowing this, so Kirk, you just have to just stay on the other side of the table, don't really interact with him.'"