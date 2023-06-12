Jason Segel Explains Which Documentary Cured His Writer's Block

If you only know Jason Segel from his leading role on CBS' "How I Met Your Mother," you're really missing out. Segel is also a pretty prolific screenwriter; he broke out with "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" in 2008, followed by a revival of "The Muppets" in 2011, "The Five Year Engagement" in 2012, and "Sex Tape" in 2014. On the small screen, he also created, produced, wrote, and starred in "Dispatches from Elsewhere," a miniseries that ran in 2020 — but before he could get to said elsewhere, he hit some serious writer's block.

As Segel told Variety, he hit a major obstacle back in 2020 while trying to write something new, and he got really worried about returning to the craft. "I was not sure that I could write anymore," Segel revealed. "I was not interested in the stuff that I was previously writing or known for writing or expected to write. Even when I would try, nothing interesting would happen. It may be the same stuff was happening, I just wasn't interested anymore. I wasn't quite sure what the point of it was for me." Then he watched a documentary that ended up turning everything around for his creativity — and inspired his next big project — called "The Institute."