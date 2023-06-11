Deadliest Catch's Jake Anderson Always Had An Eye On Fame

If almost two decades of high seas "Deadliest Catch" action has taught us anything, it's that captaining a crabbing vessel on the Bering Sea is about as far from a cushy day job as a human being can get. However, the job can also be a pretty lucrative one if you're good at it. And as the long-running reality series has proven over the years, it can also make you a bit of a celebrity in the small screen realm.

The series has put several of its captains and crew members on the right side of fame during its run, with names like Sig Hansen, "Wild" Bill Wichrowski, and the Hillstrand brothers essentially serving as household names these days. So too is F/V Saga captain Jake Anderson, who actually started out on the show as a greenhorn on Hansen's Northwestern vessel, and eventually worked his way up to the captain's chair.

Anderson has become a legit fan favorite since taking the helm of the Saga, and has become a low-key celebrity to boot. But according to the captain's comments to Yahoo! Entertainment, that was his ambition from an early age, with Anderson telling the outlet, "The thing is, my friend Casey and I — he wanted to travel and skateboard — I wanted to be famous."