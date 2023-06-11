Ryan Reynolds Was Right: Green Lantern's Costume Is Perfect (And It Should Return)

Over the years, Ryan Reynolds and the entire "Green Lantern" movie have taken a lot of punches, with most fans agreeing that it's the bottom of the barrel regarding superhero movies. It even made the director swear off comic book movies. However, most of the vitriol stems from the titular hero's costume, which was infamously entirely CGI, but was that such a bad idea?

While many think that the "Green Lantern" costume shouldn't have been greenlit, we offer a different opinion: the concept was perfect, but the execution was lacking. In the movie, Hal Jordan's (Reynolds) suit is meant to be made out of energy, not cloth, meaning CGI would've always been necessary to bring it to life. Furthermore, an energy suit should look otherworldly, given that he receives it from the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps. If Hal sported a costume that looked like it came from Earth, it wouldn't make much sense regarding the cosmic nature of the character and the other Green Lanterns.

Even Reynolds has defended the CGI costume, despite endlessly poking fun at it in his "Deadpool" movies. "It has to be virtual rather than spandex," he told Empire. "This is a suit from an alien planet. It's not 'The Dark Knight.' The suit is powered specifically on his will, his emotion, his creativity, and his imagination."