NBC Wanted The Walking Dead To Be A 'Zombie Crime' Procedural

NBC's proposal may not seem quite as far-fetched to those unfamiliar with the source material. After all, the very first character we see on-screen is Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), still wearing his sheriff's uniform from before corpses started to rise from the dead with a hunger for human flesh. The idea of watching him and his partner, Shane (Jon Bernthal), solve zombie-related crimes is not entirely out of left field. It would have, however, dramatically altered the trajectory of the show as we know it, not to mention radically departed from Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's comic book series.

Exactly when Frank Darabont was let out of his overall deal with NBC isn't clear, but it was fortunately early enough for a much more faithful adaptation to go into production under the auspices of AMC. Despite the centrality of zombies to the show's formula, however, Gale Anne Hurd insists that "The Walking Dead" is still fundamentally a human story. "What attracted me to [Kirkman and Adlard's] comic-book series is that it is a story about characters on a journey into this new world, and constantly trying to figure out not only how to survive but what's important to them," she said. "And very quickly we realize that it is not the zombies you have to be afraid of, it's the other humans."