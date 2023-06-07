John Carpenter's Thing 2 Needs To Be About COVID Or It's A Complete Waste Of Time

See, here's the thing. It takes a lot for any creative talent to revisit a classic beloved by so many, especially when their previous work is so universally admired. It's doubly hard when someone else already tried to follow up on your work, and failed. Props to John Carpenter, then, for daring to trek back to Outpost 31 and revisit his most nightmarish creation.

Yes, that's right — if you haven't heard it yet, Carpenter is fully invested in making a sequel to his 1982 film "The Thing." He reaffirmed his commitment to this in 2023, after being asked for the gazillionth time if MacReady (Kurt Russell) or Childs (Keith David) had survived the attack following that iconic cliffhanger. According to Creepy Catalog, he said, "I have been sworn to secrecy, okay because there may be, I don't know if there will be, there may be a 'Thing 2.'"

If a "The Thing" sequel comes to pass, though, it needs to follow in the multi-limbed footsteps of its predecessor, and remold this otherworldly enemy from the inside-out, just like how the prior movie was so radically different from 1951's "The Thing from Another World." As Carpenter previous shifted the space beast from an ogre-like monster to shape-shifting nightmare fuel, a future installment needs to evolve with the times and confront the fears of a modern audience. That does not mean dousing it in glitzy CGI — definitely not — but instead, recreating how the first film was a mirror for fears of its time.

What we're saying, point-blank, is that "The Thing 2" needs to be about COVID-19, and its predecessor sets it up perfectly to do just that.