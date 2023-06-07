Star Trek: Day Of Blood - Heather Antos Wanted 'The Avengers Of Star Trek' For The Crossover - Exclusive Interview
The different crews of the "Star Trek" universe are colliding in a brand-new "Day of Blood" crossover from IDW Publishing.
The "Star Trek" line is a major success for the publisher, earning Eisner Award nominations for best single issue/one-shot for "Star Trek" #400 and best new series for the main "Star Trek" title. The storytelling in the comics will be expanding the iconic franchise in new and exciting ways, with the current titles crossing over in "Star Trek: Day of Blood." The crossover will see Benjamin Sisko, Worf, and characters from different generations of the "Star Trek" universe group together against a common enemy.
The creative teams of Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Ramon Rosanas will collaborate on the five-part crossover of "Star Trek" and "Star Trek: Defiant." We asked "Star Trek" editor Heather Antos about the upcoming comic book event, how it will impact the "Star Trek" universe, and what readers can expect from the Day of Blood.
How the Star Trek universe has been building to Day of Blood
"Star Trek: Day of Blood" is a franchise-first crossover event. Why is this the right story for that kind of approach?
If "god-killing genocidal maniac and his murderous cult are rampaging the galaxy" doesn't qualify as the "right" reason for a franchise-first comic book crossover event, then I don't know WHAT does.
How does this book connect the different generations of "Star Trek"?
When we first set out to launch a brand-new "Star Trek" #1, I asked Jackson and Collin, "Who are the Avengers of 'Star Trek'?" — pick your favorites from EVERY generation of "Star Trek" from its inception. Who would be around? Who would be interesting to see interact? From Scotty to Spock, Crusher to Sisko, Shaxs to ... those other captains who show up in the "Star Trek Annual," we've been able to connect literally every "Star Trek" show that has ever appeared. Yes, even "The Animated Series." Don't believe me? Then you haven't been reading!
How has IDW Publishing been building to this crossover with the continuing stories across the "Star Trek" line?
This crossover has been my goal since day one of "relaunching" the IDW "Star Trek" comics. "Star Trek" has such a VAST history — without this franchise, we wouldn't have the MCU, or even "Star Wars," as we know them today. Yet when it came to the comics, barely anyone seemed to know they existed or even cared (aside from the hardcore "Trek" fans — I see you, and I salute you!). I wanted to change this. There's SO much to love about "Star Trek" — the hope, the genre-bending sci-fi, the amazing characters and lore — and so much for your traditional comic book fans to grab onto. We just had to get folks to bite. So I wanted to approach the franchise with a fresh look — and take what I've learned working on Big 2 lines (what worked and what didn't) and bring that to "Trek." And here we are!
What were the challenges of bringing these different stories together and connecting them to feel like a "lost episode" of "Star Trek"?
The intent was never to make these comics feel like "lost episodes" because they are so much more than that — they are their own thing — though inspired by the shows, equally separate from them. We are treating these stories like they are an entirely NEW show that takes place AFTER "DS9" and "Voyager" — two brand-new crews on their own missions, interconnected because of forces far beyond their grasp. These stories are big, bigger than anything the "Star Trek" comics have ever tried to accomplish before.
On bringing Star Trek characters together for the first time
What kind of storytelling challenges come with these kinds of ambitious crossovers?
USUALLY when you add more cooks to the kitchen, chaos soon followers. But one of the magical things about Jackson, Collin, Chris, Angel, and Ramon is that through their top-notch professionalism at their craft, they also just ... are on the same page. It's been an honor to witness. We planned the entire event beat by beat in two days last October. Literally every beat. I've never in my entire career had a story planning session run so smoothly.
How exciting is it to see a "Star Trek" crossover not just in the comics but in live action, with the upcoming "Lower Decks" characters coming to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"?
It's super exciting! Getting to play with characters and storylines with the currently airing shows is no small task — planning Ro's appearance in the "Star Trek: Defiant" comic for the same week her episode was to appear for Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," for instance, involved a lot of craftiness behind the scenes, but we pulled it off!
How does this appeal to people who've been following "Trek" while also welcoming someone who hasn't read any "Trek" comics before?
First and foremost, for the longtime "Trek" fans, we're showing combinations of characters that you quite literally will NEVER get to see on the big screen, simply because some of the actors aren't around anymore or have quit acting altogether. We're closing threads and gaps on storylines that the shows themselves have never answered (like what happened with Cardassia after "DS9") while exploring vast new frontiers. Meanwhile, we're being sure we're doing ALL of this without requiring "previous homework" for the reader. Including the informative data pages in every issue of "Star Trek" and "Star Trek: Defiant" has been crucial to giving the reader context that they might not otherwise have. It's a brand-new crew for the Federation, and because of that, we're setting a new status quo for ALL "Trek" fans, new and old.
The Star Trek: Day of Blood crossover will live up to its name
What surprises are in store for readers? Is there anything you can talk about that you can tease?
Can I say we kill off an important character? Because we absolutely do ...
"Star Trek" was nominated for two Eisners. How exciting is it to see the hard work of the creative teams recognized?
It's incredibly humbling, for sure. When we took up the challenge of bringing the "Star Trek" comics line to the front of comic fans' and retailers' minds with our pseudo-relaunch last year with "Star Trek" #400, I had no clue what the response would be like. But the numbers (and nominations) speak for themselves. What Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, Marissa Louise, and Clayton Cowles are doing is unprecedented for the franchise. So often in comics, we're busting our butts for days, weeks, months, YEARS on a project, just HOPING that someone will notice it and see it. It's an incredible feeling to have all that work validated in such a way.
What's the future of "Star Trek" stories at IDW beyond this crossover?
Let's just say that what Jackson and Collin and Chris have come up with for the next arcs of their respective titles makes what we're doing with "Star Trek: Day of Blood" look like child's play. And I can't wait for it!
The "Star Trek: Day of Blood" crossover begins on July 19. Issue #1 features covers from Malachi Ward, Ramon Rosanas, Chris Fenoglio, and Daniel Warren Johnson (1:50 incentive variant with a black-and-white 1:100 available). Check out Johnson's cover above and the text solicit for the upcoming comic book below.
"Day of Blood Starts Here! Immortal emperor of the Klingon Empire, Kahless II has consolidated power, raided ancient tombs and secret bunkers, taken the power of gods for himself, stolen the Bajoran Orb of Destruction, and commenced a slaughter across the stars. But this genocide of gods was just the beginning. For with the power he has stolen, Kahless is about to declare war on all those who do not follow the Red Path. To prevent genocide unlike any since the ancient days of Qo'noS, the crew of icons led by the emissary known as Benjamin Sisko (Star Trek) and the renegades who follow a desperate and violent Worf (Star Trek: Defiant) must unite for a common cause. Only they can hope to stop the Day of Blood."
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.