Star Trek: Day Of Blood - Heather Antos Wanted 'The Avengers Of Star Trek' For The Crossover - Exclusive Interview

"Star Trek: Day of Blood" is a franchise-first crossover event. Why is this the right story for that kind of approach?

If "god-killing genocidal maniac and his murderous cult are rampaging the galaxy" doesn't qualify as the "right" reason for a franchise-first comic book crossover event, then I don't know WHAT does.

How does this book connect the different generations of "Star Trek"?



When we first set out to launch a brand-new "Star Trek" #1, I asked Jackson and Collin, "Who are the Avengers of 'Star Trek'?" — pick your favorites from EVERY generation of "Star Trek" from its inception. Who would be around? Who would be interesting to see interact? From Scotty to Spock, Crusher to Sisko, Shaxs to ... those other captains who show up in the "Star Trek Annual," we've been able to connect literally every "Star Trek" show that has ever appeared. Yes, even "The Animated Series." Don't believe me? Then you haven't been reading!

How has IDW Publishing been building to this crossover with the continuing stories across the "Star Trek" line?

This crossover has been my goal since day one of "relaunching" the IDW "Star Trek" comics. "Star Trek" has such a VAST history — without this franchise, we wouldn't have the MCU, or even "Star Wars," as we know them today. Yet when it came to the comics, barely anyone seemed to know they existed or even cared (aside from the hardcore "Trek" fans — I see you, and I salute you!). I wanted to change this. There's SO much to love about "Star Trek" — the hope, the genre-bending sci-fi, the amazing characters and lore — and so much for your traditional comic book fans to grab onto. We just had to get folks to bite. So I wanted to approach the franchise with a fresh look — and take what I've learned working on Big 2 lines (what worked and what didn't) and bring that to "Trek." And here we are!

What were the challenges of bringing these different stories together and connecting them to feel like a "lost episode" of "Star Trek"?

The intent was never to make these comics feel like "lost episodes" because they are so much more than that — they are their own thing — though inspired by the shows, equally separate from them. We are treating these stories like they are an entirely NEW show that takes place AFTER "DS9" and "Voyager" — two brand-new crews on their own missions, interconnected because of forces far beyond their grasp. These stories are big, bigger than anything the "Star Trek" comics have ever tried to accomplish before.