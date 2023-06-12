MCU Theory: Why Only One Marvel Character Could Touch The Time Stone
Time is a delicate thing, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are sharing why they believe that the Time Stone can only be handled by one person. The Time Stone is one of the six Infinity Stones that eventually become a part of the Infinity Gauntlet, which Thanos (Josh Brolin) uses in the Snap, making half of the population disappear in "Avengers: Infinity War." But Thanos and other MCU characters never physically touch the Time Stone.
In the subreddit r/marvelstudios, redditor u/i_notold wrote, "I think the inability to touch the time stone is a representation that the stone stands 'outside of time' ... To control time the Time Stone would need to be unaffected by it, thus standing outside of it." As mentioned in "Loki," Season 1, Episode 1, "Glorious Purpose," Infinity Stones lie dormant in the Time Variance Authority, allowing everyone there, including Loki (Tom Hiddleston), to pick up the Time Stone. It's a moment that gives MCU fans a better idea of just how powerful these stones are and how someone could easily get a hold of them outside of the timeline, maybe even causing some mischief along the way.
And fans are also weighing in on how the Time Stone could physically affect someone if they were able to actually touch it while its power is active.
Why fans believe the active Time Stone could hurt the person that's holding it
Redditor u/SHAKESmySHAKES believes that touching the active Time Stone could be deadly. "Because time exists all at once. Touching it will destroy every molecule in your body," they wrote. Another redditor speculated, "If anyone touches that stone directly they'll either be instantly shredded to the quantum winds or, if they're one of the higher tier heroes/villains, they could be thrown through time and space with absolutely no final destination or beginning ..." They also point out that time covers all universes.
Despite Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) mystic powers, he wears the Eye of Agamotto in order to contain the Time Stone. As for Thanos, harnessing the power of the Time Stone and the other five Infinity Stones requires the Infinity Gauntlet. Each of these items not only contain power but they also protect those trying to use the power.
As for other comments regarding the possibility of touching the Time Stone, some redditors are taking a moment to find the humor in it all. While some joke that this could be a possible visual effects decision, u/RadonAjah wrote, "Wasn't the right time." This as one commenter connects it back to MC Hammer's hit song "U Can't Touch This." "It's because it's made from MC Hammerite a unique material not known to man," wrote u/chuk2015.