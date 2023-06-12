MCU Theory: Why Only One Marvel Character Could Touch The Time Stone

Time is a delicate thing, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are sharing why they believe that the Time Stone can only be handled by one person. The Time Stone is one of the six Infinity Stones that eventually become a part of the Infinity Gauntlet, which Thanos (Josh Brolin) uses in the Snap, making half of the population disappear in "Avengers: Infinity War." But Thanos and other MCU characters never physically touch the Time Stone.

In the subreddit r/marvelstudios, redditor u/i_notold wrote, "I think the inability to touch the time stone is a representation that the stone stands 'outside of time' ... To control time the Time Stone would need to be unaffected by it, thus standing outside of it." As mentioned in "Loki," Season 1, Episode 1, "Glorious Purpose," Infinity Stones lie dormant in the Time Variance Authority, allowing everyone there, including Loki (Tom Hiddleston), to pick up the Time Stone. It's a moment that gives MCU fans a better idea of just how powerful these stones are and how someone could easily get a hold of them outside of the timeline, maybe even causing some mischief along the way.

And fans are also weighing in on how the Time Stone could physically affect someone if they were able to actually touch it while its power is active.