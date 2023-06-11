The Family Guy Joke Mila Kunis Thought Would Never Air

The "Family Guy" bit does have roots in a real-life story, that of New Jersey teenager Melissa Drexler, who gave birth to a baby at her prom in 1997 and killed her child before returning to the dance. Drexler eventually served three years of a 15-year sentence before being released on parole. According to the Asbury Park Press, six similar killings over a two-year period in New Jersey led Gov. Christine Todd Whitman to push for the creation of the state's Safe Haven Infant Protection Act in 2000, which allows parents to surrender a newborn less than 30 days old to any fire station, police station, emergency room, or first aid squad facility with no questions asked. Since then, all 50 states have enacted similar laws, no doubt saving many lives.

Another "Family Guy" writer, Alec Sulkin, said the rash of late-1990s infanticides was part of the reason they felt comfortable writing the boundary-pushing musical number. "That epidemic [of prom babies] was so ridiculous it felt like we're not the a–holes," Sulkin told The New York Post. "The a–holes are the mothers doing it." Sulkin's comments ignore that many of the mothers who abandoned newborns under these circumstances may have been unaware that they were even pregnant when they gave birth, as well as the numerous social issues contributing to teen pregnancy and the cost of childcare in the U.S. With the advent of save haven laws, the "prom night baby" phenomenon appears to have abated.

TV fans will recognize references to the safe haven laws from other shows as well, as a plot point in "Breaking Bad" Season 5, Episode 14, "Ozymandias." In the episode, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) leaves his daughter, Holly, at a fire station. Unlike in "Family Guy," there is no musical number.