The Idol: How A Zoom About Cults Inspired Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye's Team-Up

HBO's "The Idol" brings the creative team-up of "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and musical artist Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. Their series centers on pop star Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) attempt at a comeback after suffering a nervous breakdown and her complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader named Tedros, played by Tesfaye. With its dark look into the power of celebrity culture and modern-day cults, the story of "The Idol" feels like it was pulled from a combination of newspaper headlines about the shady side of the entertainment industry and a few compelling true crime documentaries. But according to Levinson and Tesfaye, the initial idea for "The Idol" sparked from a Zoom conversation between the two and their eagerness to work together creatively.

Levinson told the New York Times, "Abel and I have known each other for quite a few years, and we've always wanted to work together. We got on a Zoom because I'd heard he has this project. The genesis was he said, 'Look, if I wanted to start a cult, I could. And I don't know if that's necessarily a good thing.'"

In the same interview, Tesfaye later added his recollection of their Zoom call, noting that while he doesn't remember saying those exact words to Levinson, his focus was on his fascination with the immense power celebrities have on their fans. In any case, while "The Idol" had a simple origin from Levinson and Tesfaye's conversation, its path to finally debut was anything but smooth sailing.