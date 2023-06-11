Why Patty From For All Mankind Looks So Familiar

Apple TV's "For All Mankind" presents an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union wins the space race, landing a cosmonaut on the moon ahead of the Apollo 11 mission that carried Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the lunar surface in July 1969.

In the series, NASA responds to the Soviet effort by enlisting the help of women and people of color, who were traditionally excluded from the agency's real-life efforts in the 1950s and 60s.

In Season 1, astronaut Deke Slayton (Chris Bauer) is tasked with training a class of female astronauts, one of whom is a helicopter pilot named Patty Doyle. Patty and her ASCAN classmate Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) had previously been recruited by NASA for the Mercury program, and Patty and Molly are at the top of the class for most of the program until Patty dies in a crash during a training flight.

Patty is played by Cass Buggé, who has an acting resume that includes nearly three dozen credits dating back almost two decades and features some popular TV series, several shorts, and a handful of lesser-known feature films.