The Rings Of Power: Morfydd Clark Enjoys Galadriel's Frightening Disposition

One of the biggest differences between Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies and JD Payne and Patrick McKay's "The Rings of Power" series is the portrayal of Galadriel. Jackson's films depict a stoic, powerful Elf leading her people from within a Golden Wood. Payne and McKay's iteration gives us a much younger, more headstrong, and somewhat lost version of the character.

Many of the nuances between the characters can be chalked up to artistic interpretation, but both versions of Galadriel are clearly inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's source material. Jackson's Galadriel (as iconically portrayed by the great Cate Blanchett) is regal and cool-headed. On "The Rings of Power," Galadriel (wonderfully represented by Morfydd Clark) is burdened by the weight of the past. She's still wandering in exile, processing the loss of loved ones and trying to resist an Evil that seems inevitable.

While each Galadriel is unique, there's one aspect that shines through with both adaptations: she's strong — one might even say frighteningly so. In fact, Clark said something similar in an interview with Nerdist where the Welsh actor explained how much she likes Galadriel's overpowering disposition.

"I think something with Galadriel that I feel really passionate about," Clark said, "is that people find her frightening, like, Boromir calls her a witch. She's seen as this frightening sorceress. She's not like, 'I'm so lovely.' She's got an edge to her, and she can be frightening. And I love frightening women."