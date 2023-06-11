Who Voices Lois Lane In My Adventures With Superman?

It's a good time to be a Superman fan, with James Gunn soon to bring the Man of Steel back to the superhero-loving masses on the big screen. But before the Son of Jor-El makes his big screen return, he'll fly high on the small screen, doing so in the Cartoon Network's new animated series, "My Adventures With Superman." The series will present the Superman saga in the stylized fashion of Japanese anime, and follow Clark Kent's early days in Metropolis donning the cape as his super-powered alter ego.

As the title denotes, much of the story will also be centered on Lois Lane. In the series, Lane is on the ascendency among the reporter ranks of The Daily Planet and showing the ropes to up-and-coming photographer Jimmy Olsen.

If you've already watched the thrilling trailer for "My Adventures with Superman," it's a safe bet you recognized the voice of Clark Kent, with none other than "The Boys" star Jack Quaid voicing the Man of Steel. You also likely recognized the voice of Lois Lane as well, with rising star Alice Lee voicing the iconic character for the new animated series.