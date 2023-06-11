Who Voices Lois Lane In My Adventures With Superman?
It's a good time to be a Superman fan, with James Gunn soon to bring the Man of Steel back to the superhero-loving masses on the big screen. But before the Son of Jor-El makes his big screen return, he'll fly high on the small screen, doing so in the Cartoon Network's new animated series, "My Adventures With Superman." The series will present the Superman saga in the stylized fashion of Japanese anime, and follow Clark Kent's early days in Metropolis donning the cape as his super-powered alter ego.
As the title denotes, much of the story will also be centered on Lois Lane. In the series, Lane is on the ascendency among the reporter ranks of The Daily Planet and showing the ropes to up-and-coming photographer Jimmy Olsen.
If you've already watched the thrilling trailer for "My Adventures with Superman," it's a safe bet you recognized the voice of Clark Kent, with none other than "The Boys" star Jack Quaid voicing the Man of Steel. You also likely recognized the voice of Lois Lane as well, with rising star Alice Lee voicing the iconic character for the new animated series.
Alice Lee has quietly built quite a Hollywood resume to date
While "My Adventures with Superman" is clearly not looking to re-imagine the well-established Man of Steel canon, the anime-themed upgrade will certainly present the action in bold new ways. And from the look of things, Lois Lane will get a little overhauling as well, with Alice Lee presenting a smarter, pluckier, and more impetuous Lois than in previous portrayals.
Lee's voice work will understandably be a major driver in bringing Lois Lane to life in "My Adventures with Superman." And if you're familiar with the actor's work, you know she's more than capable of doing the beloved character justice. As for where you might've seen the rising Hollywood star before, Lee has been making the rounds on screens big and small for the past decade, booking her first credited gig with a one-off appearance on the daytime soap opera "As The World Turns." In the ensuing years, she made similarly brief runs on "Grandfathered," "The Mindy Project," and "2 Broke Girls."
In 2017, Lee landed one of her biggest roles to date, appearing in the horror film, "Wish Upon." A year later, she played a key role in the Netflix hit "Sierra Burgess is a Loser," and appeared in episodes of "Splitting Up Together," and Prime Video's "Electric Dreams." You may also have seen Lee in the too-short-lived musical bonanza, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," in which Lee starred as the titular femme's sister-in-law, Emily Kang.