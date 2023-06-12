Rise Of The Beasts Robbed Us Of Zombie Transformers (Which May Be A Good Thing)

While "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" expands the "Transformers" live-action film series' canon with the incorporation of new facets of its extensive source material, it stops just short of introducing zombie Transformers — though that may be a good thing.

"Rise of the Beasts" serves as a sequel to "Bumblebee," which itself takes place prior to the continuity of the five movies that preceded it. However, even though it's set in the first "Transformer" film's past, "Rise of the Beasts" introduces plenty of new Transformers, including robots that can shapeshift into giant animals known as Maximals first seen in the "Beast Wars" cartoon. Its villainous animal robots, meanwhile, are known as Terrorcons rather than Predacons as they are in "Beast Wars."

The name Terrorcon, in fact, at one point played a key part in the three-season "Transformers: Prime" TV series that premiered in 2010. Rather than anything resembling a Predacon, it describes a dead Transformer reanimated with dark energy, and thus imbued with zombie-esque characteristics. These include the power to absorb energy from other Transformers and an inability to be killed through most conventional means. The Terrorcons in "Rise of the Beasts," meanwhile, have no relation to the zombielike robots with which they share a name.