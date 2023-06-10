Who Does Blackpink's Jennie Play In The Idol?

If it was Sam Levinson's intention to inflame shocking reviews surrounding, "The Idol," it looks like he accomplished his mission. Since its announcement, the provocative series has been mired in controversy, with reports of the director reshooting 80% of the series due to artistic conflicts. This constant cycle of conversation makes "The Idol" even more meta — stirring up drama around a show that stirs up drama surrounding its central character

Levinson continued with this meta-narrative in casting Jennie Kim from the K-pop sensation Blackpink. Credited as Jennie Ruby Jane, the pop star appears in Episode 1 as Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) backup dancer, Dyanne. In a world where the protagonist feels isolated from everyone because of her mega-stardom, Dyanne is part of a small support system. Feeling overwhelmed and distant because of a provocative dance number, Jocelyn steps aside during rehearsal for Dyanne to take her place.

Jocelyn's insecurity shines through, lamenting that she's not as talented as Dyanne. But the dancer reminds her everyone wouldn't be here without her and ultimately causes the celebrity to meet Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's sleazy character, Tedros. As Kim's television debut, this is a solid start to a promising film career.