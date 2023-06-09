Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Credits Scene Explained

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

The latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise introduces the Maximals and Terrorcons to a live-action setting, giving the Autobots plenty to explore in this throwback outing set in 1994. There's still plenty of time between "Rise of the Beasts" and Michael Bay's "Transformers" movies, meaning there are ample opportunities to further explore this world where giant robot battles have become commonplace.

And "Rise of the Beasts" gives fans of the series plenty to look forward to. While the Autobots emerge victorious at the end of the day, it's clear Unicron (Colman Domingo) is still out there, and there's no shortage of MacGuffins for him to make his way to Earth. Additionally, Hasbro apparently has its eyes set on creating a cinematic universe, as the film ends with Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) going in for a job interview, only for it to be revealed there's more than meets the eye. Noah's handed a card that reads "G.I. Joe," implying a crossover film may not be too far off.

It's a major development to end the film on, but audiences shouldn't leave right after the reveal. While there's no post-credits scene, there is one partway through the credits people should stick around for that shows how one Autobot will be sticking around for the time being.