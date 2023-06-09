Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Credits Scene Explained
Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"
The latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise introduces the Maximals and Terrorcons to a live-action setting, giving the Autobots plenty to explore in this throwback outing set in 1994. There's still plenty of time between "Rise of the Beasts" and Michael Bay's "Transformers" movies, meaning there are ample opportunities to further explore this world where giant robot battles have become commonplace.
And "Rise of the Beasts" gives fans of the series plenty to look forward to. While the Autobots emerge victorious at the end of the day, it's clear Unicron (Colman Domingo) is still out there, and there's no shortage of MacGuffins for him to make his way to Earth. Additionally, Hasbro apparently has its eyes set on creating a cinematic universe, as the film ends with Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) going in for a job interview, only for it to be revealed there's more than meets the eye. Noah's handed a card that reads "G.I. Joe," implying a crossover film may not be too far off.
It's a major development to end the film on, but audiences shouldn't leave right after the reveal. While there's no post-credits scene, there is one partway through the credits people should stick around for that shows how one Autobot will be sticking around for the time being.
Mirage is alive and well in the Rise of the Beasts mid-credits scene
During the climactic battle, Mirage (Pete Davidson), who's friendliest with Noah throughout the movie, seemingly gives his life to protect his new friend, just like he promised Noah's brother he would. However, to give Noah at least somewhat of a leg-up on battling Scourge (Peter Dinklage), Mirage gives himself over as armor for Noah, essentially providing him an Iron Man suit so that he can fight alongside the other Autobots. From that point, it's unclear if Mirage sacrificed his life to do that, but the mid-credits scene reveals all.
The sequence shows Noah in a garage with Reek (Tobe Nwigwe). To Reek, Noah's simply working on a car that has a pretty funky color palette. However, not everything is as it seems, as Noah asks the car to reveal itself, and it takes the form of Mirage, much to Reek's disbelief. He somehow managed to survive the assault he suffered from Scourge, suggesting he'll be back in any prospective "Rise of the Beasts" sequels.
It's obviously hard to kill an Autobot. Bumblebee died early on in the film, only to be revived via Energon during the final battle. It's not stated if Mirage also had an Energon boost to make it out all right by the movie's end, but his survival will be welcome for fans of Pete Davidson's vocal performance.
Could Mirage be the new face of the Transformers franchise?
In 2007's "Transformers," Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) forms a bond with Bumblebee, who becomes a prominent player in the movies going forward. He even gets his own self-titled spin-off. As the films go on, it only makes sense to introduce new Transformers for audiences to fall in love with, and it seems like Mirage may be that figurehead moving forward.
No one could ever take Optimus Prime's place, but it's nice to have some fresh blood to keep the plots fresh. Pete Davidson brings his signature over-the-top comedic sensibilities to the forefront of the character, who instantly takes a liking to Noah. Even if Noah starts working for G.I. Joe, Mirage can remain as his way in with the other Autobots, allowing him to call on them for assistance when the next world-ending threat presents itself.
Plus, given the grandiose nature of Optimus Prime, it's nice to see other Autobots are a bit more down-to-earth. There are numerous places for the franchise to go moving forward, but for now, you can watch "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" currently in theaters.