Family Guy: How A 'Lois Griffin Is Dead' Hoax Shook The Internet

"Family Guy" made headlines when it briefly killed off Brian in 2013, only to bring him back a couple of episodes later. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that people were genuinely worried about the family matriarch when a "Lois Griffin is dead" hoax emerged online.

The hoax's originator is Twitter user @minasdemon, who posted on Christmas Day 2022, "Lois Griffin DEAD AT 43." They followed this up with a clip from the show of Stewie shooting Lois repeatedly, and the post garnered over 20 million views with ample engagement. Plenty of people responded with their own memes of the event, clearly seeing it as a ruse, but others didn't see through the charade. Many social media users appeared genuinely distressed over the news, and some even thought the post implied that Lois' voice actor, Alex Borstein, passed away. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, with Borstein alive and well, and she has no plans on leaving the animated sitcom any time soon.

However, memes have a tendency to take on lives of their own, and it would seem the Twitter post inspired a pretty awful TikTok trend.