The Crowded Room: How Pregnancy Changed Emmy Rossum's Approach To Playing Tom Holland's Mom

Emmy Rossum might only be ten years older than her on-screen son Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," but according to the "Shameless" veteran, this is far from a problem — and her recent experiences with motherhood helped inform her performance as Candy in the Apple TV+ drama.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the new crime miniseries, Rossum discussed her role as Candy Sullivan, mother to suspected criminal Danny Sullivan (Holland), and revealed that she found out she was going to become a mom just as filming wrapped up. "Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born eight weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings," she said. "I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are."

Rossum and her husband, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail, welcomed her second baby — a boy — in April of 2023, not long before "The Crowded Room" was set to premiere. Considering how much the series deals with Danny's mental health and long-held traumas, it makes sense that his relationship with Candy would be a vital part of the narrative, and it's pretty incredible that Rossum could bring such a personal connection to her performance.