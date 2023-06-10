The Young Sheldon Episode That Explains Why TBBT's Sheldon Says 'Coitus'

Physical intimacy is always an uncomfortable topic for Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory." Simply holding hands with Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is a huge deal, let alone anything more. In fact, his use of the word "coitus" to refer to the act of sex makes it sound as unromantic as possible. But how and when did he start using this particular descriptor?

"Young Sheldon" Season 5, Episode 6, "Money Laundering and a Cascade of Hormones," reveals the origin of "coitus." After Missy (Raegan Revord) asks personal questions of her crush Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd) in Sunday school class, Mary (Zoe Perry) awkwardly tries to give her and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) "the talk." Sheldon then decides to browse his thesaurus and find a less-taboo word for "sex" to use in such conversations.

Adult Sheldon says in narration, "In our society, any discussion of human reproduction seems to be so upsetting, it causes nothing but chaos: lost jobs, lost friends, sleepless nights. Even the word 'sex' provokes an uncomfortable reaction. I thought 'fornicate' might work, but that seemed too judgy. Then I found the perfect word, a word so bland and clinical that it would be impossible to take offense to it." Thus, "coitus" was born.