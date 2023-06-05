The Wakanda Forever Scene That Blew Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Mind After Joining The MCU

Julia Louis-Dreyfus joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was not on most people's 2021 bingo cards. However, after a rocky Phase 4, her character has become one of the pieces gluing the MCU together, connecting multiple projects with her appearances. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was one of those projects, giving Val the power to start the Thunderbolts and showing Dreyfus the real movie-making magic of Marvel Studios.

During her "Hot Ones" appearance, the actress revealed that the bridge scene in "Wakanda Forever" blew her mind because the difference between filming it and the final product was staggering. "The reason is that if you've seen 'Wakanda Forever,' the scene that I'm in is meant to be on a bridge in Boston, and that is the bridge," she said, pointing to a picture she posted on Instagram. "You can see how much greenscreen is everywhere. It's all CGI. The entire thing. I was watching and thinking, 'God, this is incredible.' I mean, we were just on pavement in the middle of Atlanta."

While other Hollywood veterans are quick to criticize Marvel movies for their overreliance on CGI, it's refreshing to see someone of Dreyfus' caliber not only lend their talents to the MCU but also genuinely have fun with it and appreciate their movie magic.