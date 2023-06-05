The Wakanda Forever Scene That Blew Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Mind After Joining The MCU
Julia Louis-Dreyfus joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was not on most people's 2021 bingo cards. However, after a rocky Phase 4, her character has become one of the pieces gluing the MCU together, connecting multiple projects with her appearances. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was one of those projects, giving Val the power to start the Thunderbolts and showing Dreyfus the real movie-making magic of Marvel Studios.
During her "Hot Ones" appearance, the actress revealed that the bridge scene in "Wakanda Forever" blew her mind because the difference between filming it and the final product was staggering. "The reason is that if you've seen 'Wakanda Forever,' the scene that I'm in is meant to be on a bridge in Boston, and that is the bridge," she said, pointing to a picture she posted on Instagram. "You can see how much greenscreen is everywhere. It's all CGI. The entire thing. I was watching and thinking, 'God, this is incredible.' I mean, we were just on pavement in the middle of Atlanta."
While other Hollywood veterans are quick to criticize Marvel movies for their overreliance on CGI, it's refreshing to see someone of Dreyfus' caliber not only lend their talents to the MCU but also genuinely have fun with it and appreciate their movie magic.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus sought out a role in the MCU
It's no surprise that Julia Louis-Dreyfus marvels at what the MCU is doing in terms of filmmaking, as she's one actor who sought out a role in the superhero franchise. During an interview with Variety, she peeled back the curtain on how she became Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, saying, "I met with Kevin Feige and Lou Desposito over at Marvel — this was a while back — we just had a sort of nice meeting, and I said, 'You know, I would love, you know, if anything comes up, let me know.' And the next thing I know, they called and said they have this character. The Contessa is actually in the comics, and I was like, 'Yeah, that sounds amazing. I'm totally down for that.'"
It's unclear who initiated the original meeting between Dreyfus and Marvel Studios, but Dreyfus' family was the driving force behind her Marvel career. "They're insane for Marvel," she said in the interview, joking that she hopes playing such an influential character within the MCU will finally earn her kids' respect.
Dreyfus' next MCU appearance will be in the highly-anticipated "Thunderbolts." Marvel Studios has kept audiences in the dark regarding Valentina's intentions, but many expect the upcoming project will reveal them. As for what Dreyfus wants to do in the MCU? "I really want to fight," she told Variety, saying that she's let the right people at Marvel Studios know she wants in on the action.