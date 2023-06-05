Looper Asks: Which Character In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Had The Best Storyline?

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a dream come true for fans of the webhead. The critically-acclaimed sequel is filled to the brim with amazing, spectacular, and unique iterations of the superhero. From the meek Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) to the productive Pavitr Prabhakar (voiced by Karan Soni), "Across the Spider-Verse" gives each iteration of the Spider-Hero the respect and care they deserve. While the animated juggernaut is still Miles Morales' story, the sequel manages to expand upon the Spider-Man mythos with grace and genuine curiosity, peeling back the layers on characters who easily could have been played for jokes.

With the film now out in cinemas, Looper was curious to know which character fans think has the best storyline in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Taking to YouTube's polls, Looper asked viewers to chime in, with over 17,000 "Spider-Verse" fans voting.

Which "Spider-Verse" character has the best storyline? Unsurprisingly, the lead character Miles Morales boasts 51% of the vote. Considering that the entire film (and franchise) is fashioned after Morales' journey to be the best Spider-Man he can be, this fan response makes sense. Seeing as the film ends with the revelation that Morales was never meant to be a webhead and that he's stuck in an alternate reality that isn't his, it's clear why half of those who voted think he has the best storyline. Hopefully, the upcoming "Beyond the Spider-Verse" expands upon Morales' story and gives his arc a satisfying conclusion.