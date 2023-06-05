Looper Asks: Which Character In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Had The Best Storyline?
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a dream come true for fans of the webhead. The critically-acclaimed sequel is filled to the brim with amazing, spectacular, and unique iterations of the superhero. From the meek Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) to the productive Pavitr Prabhakar (voiced by Karan Soni), "Across the Spider-Verse" gives each iteration of the Spider-Hero the respect and care they deserve. While the animated juggernaut is still Miles Morales' story, the sequel manages to expand upon the Spider-Man mythos with grace and genuine curiosity, peeling back the layers on characters who easily could have been played for jokes.
With the film now out in cinemas, Looper was curious to know which character fans think has the best storyline in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Taking to YouTube's polls, Looper asked viewers to chime in, with over 17,000 "Spider-Verse" fans voting.
Which "Spider-Verse" character has the best storyline? Unsurprisingly, the lead character Miles Morales boasts 51% of the vote. Considering that the entire film (and franchise) is fashioned after Morales' journey to be the best Spider-Man he can be, this fan response makes sense. Seeing as the film ends with the revelation that Morales was never meant to be a webhead and that he's stuck in an alternate reality that isn't his, it's clear why half of those who voted think he has the best storyline. Hopefully, the upcoming "Beyond the Spider-Verse" expands upon Morales' story and gives his arc a satisfying conclusion.
Unique Spider-People round out the top three
Coming in at second place, with 22% of the vote is the Hailee Steinfeld-voiced Gwen Stacy. The character has been a fan-favorite since her debut in 2018. It's great to see Spider-Gwen behind Miles as her arc bookends the film. "Across the Spider-Verse" kicks off with Stacy reckoning with her loneliness, only to be sent down spiraling after her father discovers her true identity. Luckily, they make amends as the film comes to a close, wrapping up one of the sequel's most interesting and heartfelt side plots. After Stacy is the OG Spider-Man himself, Peter B. Parker, with 20% of the vote.
The last time we saw Jake Johnson's take on Parker, he was trying to get his act together after mentoring Miles. In "Across," the lovable Peter B. Parker is trying to raise his child and juggle how he's lying to Miles. Though his role in the sequel is brief, B. Parker's actions leave a heavy impact on the narrative, proving that everyone can improve themselves if they put their mind to it.
What's surprising is that Miguel O'Hara, or Spider-Man 2099, only has 5% of the vote. While the Oscar Isaac character is ostensibly the main villain in the film (at least from Miles' POV), it's interesting to see how viewers weren't receptive to his storyline. Then again, his nefarious intentions are likely what made him one of the lowest-ranking characters on the poll. Hopefully, the Spider-Man of the Future can redeem himself in the upcoming sequel. In last place with 2% of the vote is Miles' dad, Jefferson Davis, voiced by Bryan Tyree Henry.