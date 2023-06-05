Across The Spider-Verse: Why The Webslinging Sound Effect Matters More Than You Think

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" swung past the competition for best opening-day box office of 2023 and is poised to make even more money as fans swarm back to theaters to spot its countless references, tiny details, and Easter eggs they missed. While some are obvious, like the numerous nods to the live-action Spideys, others are more hidden, like the fact that each Spider-Person has their own distinct "thwip" sound for webslinging.

"The sound department have crafted different thwips for all of the main characters," Phil Lord told BBC Radio 1, picking the detail as the visual development in the Spidey-filled sequel he is proudest of. "When you see Hobie Brown, his thwip is a guitar, and in fact, Miles' thwip has been updated since the last film to sound more mature."

At this point, it seems safe to assume that Lord, Christopher Miller, and the rest of the "Spider-Verse" crew put hours of thought into every detail of "Across the Spider-Verse." Unique thwips not only honor Spider-Man's iconic comic book sound effect but also further drive home the message of being unapologetically yourself. Of course, this isn't the movie's only reference to the comics — as stars Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore said in the same interview, it would probably take about 75 rewatches of "Across the Spider-Verse" to notice all the hidden details.