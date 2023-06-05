Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Dead At 62

"Bling Empire" star Anna Shay has died.

People was the first to report on the socialite's death. She was 62. A statement obtained by the outlet confirms that Shay died from a stroke. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten," the statement penned by her family reads.

Shay's death comes as a shock for fans across the world who fell in love with her thanks to her consistent appearances on Netflix's "Bling Empire." The reality series follows the lives of prominent and wealthy Asian Americans in Los Angeles. The series debuted in 2021 to critical acclaim, with Vanity Fair praising it for breaking down and moving past established Asian stereotypes. "True representation will only be achieved when all aspects of what it is to be Asian are depicted in the media," wrote Brian NG in a highly positive review.

Since her debut on "Bling Empire," Shay became an immediate fan-favorite, wracking up over half a million followers on Instagram.