How Did Goose Die In Top Gun - And Whose Fault Was It?

It's easy to argue that 1970s staples like "Jaws" and "Star Wars" gave birth to the era of blockbuster cinema. But it's also equally correct to claim the "greed is good" 1980s were the decade Hollywood more or less perfected the blockbuster formula. And in the annals of '80s blockbusters, few movies fit the bill quite as well as Tony Scott's iconic 1986 actioner "Top Gun."

Released in the spring of '86, the film features then-rising star Tom Cruise as Pete Mitchell (call sign "Maverick"), a hot-shot US Naval Aviator who, along with his best pal and Radar Intercept Officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), is unexpectedly tapped to join the best of the Navy's best at the famed flight school of title. The action heats up when Maverick and Goose start competing with pilots of equal ability. And in a shocking turn of events midway through "Top Gun," a mid-air accident leads to Goose's tragic untimely death.

The particulars of that unforgettably tragic twist of fate are never precisely made clear, though it appears Goose endures fatal head and likely neck trauma when he strikes the canopy of his F-14 upon ejecting from the failing aircraft. The sight of Goose's lifeless body being parachuted into the Pacific was emotionally scarring to an entire generation of moviegoers. The death understandably scars Maverick as well, with the flyboy clearly still carrying the grief and guilt of it decades later when he resurfaces in "Top Gun: Maverick."