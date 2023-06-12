Galaxy Quest 2 Already Exists - Here's Why It Could Never Be Filmed Today

The 1999 science fiction comedy film "Galaxy Quest" follows the exploits of a group of actors from a science fiction series who find themselves amongst actual aliens who mistook their show as a documentary. As the fandom surrounding the film has grown, so have questions about a sequel. Many fans might not know that the story of "Galaxy Quest" continued in comic book form, with both "Galaxy Quest: Global Warming!" and "Galaxy Quest: The Journey Continues." The first series was printed in 2008, and the second was printed in 2015. The first volume is written by Scott Lobdell, who is also the screenwriter of the 2017 horror comedy "Happy Death Day." The second volume is written by Erik Burnham. A sequel to "Galaxy Quest," however, could not be made today, whether it was an adaptation of these comics or an original script.

Any sequel to "Galaxy Quest" would sorely miss Alan Rickman. Rickman plays actor Sir Alexander Dane in "Galaxy Quest." Dane is an actor who played the character of Dr. Lazarus, an alien and the ship's science officer, on the series within the film. Rickman died in 2016.

Dane is a key character in "Galaxy Quest," and any sequel would feel incomplete without him. Recasting the character would be ill-advised, as a new Lazarus would either come off as a poor facsimile of Rickman's performance or fundamentally alter the chemistry of the cast and characters. Leaving Lazarus out of the story altogether would also impact the cast's chemistry and raise questions about the character's fate between films.