Bird Box Barcelona's First Trailer Suggests It's Creepier Than Its Predecessor

Whether it was through people's love of Sandra Bullock or the sheer meme-ability of its premise, "Bird Box" became the most-watched movie in Netflix's history at the time of its release. People couldn't get enough of the horror film's premise, where mysterious beings come to Earth, and when people gaze upon them, they are compelled to take their own lives. This forces all survivors to don blindfolds, so they can try to live in this new world, even fighting against zealots who try to remove their blindfolds for them.

Five years after its release, fans will get another taste of this dangerous reality when "Bird Box Barcelona" comes to the platform. Fans of the original movie as well as alliteration should be delighted at the news of the spin-off film, which will explore how another side of the world responds to the terrifying threat. And a new trailer suggests this installment could be even freakier than the first.