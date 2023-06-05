Bird Box Barcelona's First Trailer Suggests It's Creepier Than Its Predecessor
Whether it was through people's love of Sandra Bullock or the sheer meme-ability of its premise, "Bird Box" became the most-watched movie in Netflix's history at the time of its release. People couldn't get enough of the horror film's premise, where mysterious beings come to Earth, and when people gaze upon them, they are compelled to take their own lives. This forces all survivors to don blindfolds, so they can try to live in this new world, even fighting against zealots who try to remove their blindfolds for them.
Five years after its release, fans will get another taste of this dangerous reality when "Bird Box Barcelona" comes to the platform. Fans of the original movie as well as alliteration should be delighted at the news of the spin-off film, which will explore how another side of the world responds to the terrifying threat. And a new trailer suggests this installment could be even freakier than the first.
The Bird Box Barcelona trailer suggests there's more than meets the eye
At first glance, the "Bird Box Barcelona" trailer has many of the hallmarks of the original film. There are people wandering around a dilapidated city wearing blindfolds. This is intercut with footage of people who have clearly seen these otherwordly entities and shortly thereafter step in front of a moving train. There are also ample warnings from people telling others not to remove their blindfolds, no matter what.
However, it also seems as though the spin-off will move the franchise in a new direction. At one point in the trailer, someone says, "These creatures ... they are changing." How exactly are they changing? What are they changing into? Will this entail new powers? Raising the stakes in this manner is a good way to differentiate "Barcelona" from its predecessor and keep people guessing until the movie's finally out.
"Bird Box Barcelona" has a talented cast going for it, including Mario Casas ("Three Steps Above Heaven"), Georgina Campbell ("Barbarian"), and Diego Calva ("Babylon"). The film comes out on Netflix on July 14.