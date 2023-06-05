Hocus Pocus 3 Just Got Confirmed - What Could It Be About?

"Hocus Pocus" is a Halloween staple. First released in 1993, the franchise has remained extremely popular, with many watching the original film over and over again during the fall season. A second film was released in 2022 on Disney+ and received decent reviews from fans and critics.

Following Winnifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy), the three witches constantly cause havoc in the city of Salem, Massachusetts.

The New York Times has confirmed that a third movie is in the works. Though there are no details on what it could be about, Disney can bring the Sanderson sisters back in several ways. They can follow the new witches from the previous film. They can also go in an entirely new direction and make an alternate story that is based on the "All New Sequel" book published in 2018. This focuses on the daughter of Max Dennison (Omri Katz) and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) from the first movie, who, like her parents, faces off against the Sanderson sisters.