Yellowjackets Season 2: Episode 10 Is Unconfirmed, But Something's Fishy

Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2, Episode 9 — "Storytelling"

After a bloody series of jaw-dropping surprises, the Season 2 finale of "Yellowjackets" devastated fans by killing off a beloved character. As the team feasts on the wilderness' recent offering, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) grapples with her guilt over Javi's (Luciano Leroux) death before finding forgiveness ahead of her heartbreaking sacrifice in the present day.

The buzz-worthy series only features nine episodes in Season 2 as opposed to Season 1's 10, leading some fans to suspect another episode may be premiering soon. A few clues point to the possible installment, including a quick detail in a recent behind-the-scenes video.

As the cast reflects on Season 2, eagle-eyed viewers may notice a clapperboard held by Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty) which reads "210," a possible reference to Season 2, Episode 10. Additionally, an odd listing for a new episode of "Yellowjackets" appeared on YouTube TV, which could hint at the surprise. A clever Reddit user even noticed cast member Liv Hewson (teen Van) count the elusive Episode 10 among one of their favorites from Season 2 in a video interview with Entertainment Weekly.

While this is all speculation, there's a coy exchange with "Yellowjackets" co-creator Ashley Lyle on Twitter that caught fans' attention. When a fan asked Lyle to confirm whether Season 2 has nine or 10 episodes, she tweeted, "[nine] main [episodes] in S2." This may hint at a standalone story in Episode 10 without the Yellowjackets in the present day. Based on the fiery cliffhanger where Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) burned down the cabin, fans may be getting more of him, as well as a rumored cameo, in the supposed addition.