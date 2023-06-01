Yellowjackets Season 2: Episode 10 Is Unconfirmed, But Something's Fishy
Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2, Episode 9 — "Storytelling"
After a bloody series of jaw-dropping surprises, the Season 2 finale of "Yellowjackets" devastated fans by killing off a beloved character. As the team feasts on the wilderness' recent offering, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) grapples with her guilt over Javi's (Luciano Leroux) death before finding forgiveness ahead of her heartbreaking sacrifice in the present day.
The buzz-worthy series only features nine episodes in Season 2 as opposed to Season 1's 10, leading some fans to suspect another episode may be premiering soon. A few clues point to the possible installment, including a quick detail in a recent behind-the-scenes video.
As the cast reflects on Season 2, eagle-eyed viewers may notice a clapperboard held by Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty) which reads "210," a possible reference to Season 2, Episode 10. Additionally, an odd listing for a new episode of "Yellowjackets" appeared on YouTube TV, which could hint at the surprise. A clever Reddit user even noticed cast member Liv Hewson (teen Van) count the elusive Episode 10 among one of their favorites from Season 2 in a video interview with Entertainment Weekly.
While this is all speculation, there's a coy exchange with "Yellowjackets" co-creator Ashley Lyle on Twitter that caught fans' attention. When a fan asked Lyle to confirm whether Season 2 has nine or 10 episodes, she tweeted, "[nine] main [episodes] in S2." This may hint at a standalone story in Episode 10 without the Yellowjackets in the present day. Based on the fiery cliffhanger where Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) burned down the cabin, fans may be getting more of him, as well as a rumored cameo, in the supposed addition.
The signs in the wilderness point to one more story for Season 2
One of the reasons "Yellowjackets" is so appealing to fans is the masterful world-building established early on. Misty killing Natalie was foreshadowed in Season 1 given her unsettling vision from the first episode, which comes to fruition in the Season 2 finale. Also, the mysterious mark in the wilderness that the team is drawn to came from the very cabin they soon make their home in. They then find it surrounding a dead body, yet it's not clear if the symbol is one of protection or evil.
That dark origin leads some to believe the possible episode may be a standalone story about the survivor who came before the Yellowjackets. As Screen Rant pointed out, this could be the identity of a long-awaited cameo that never happened in Season 2; although, it was confirmed by the creators.
Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey's (adult Shauna) husband, was set to guest star in the show, though he was absent from Season 2's nine episodes. TV Insider confirmed the cameo and provided a quote from Lynskey verifying she and Ritter didn't work together, though his role came straight from the creators.
"Ashley, in fact, came to him and said, would you want to do this particular thing, and he was really excited," Lynskey said.
Given Hanratty's presence on set, maybe the teens will begin their hunt for Coach Ben alongside a stirring origin story for the man in the cabin. This is all speculation at the time of this writing, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out if "Yellowjackets" has one more trick up its sleeve.