Yellowjackets: Misty Killing [Spoiler] Was Foreshadowed In Season 1

Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2, Episode 9 — "Storytelling"

The Season 2 finale of "Yellowjackets" packed a devastating punch in its unforgettable closing moments. After Walter's (Elijah Wood) surprising arrival to take care of the threat of police intervention, the Yellowjackets engage in another vicious hunt to appease the wilderness. Even though the unnerving card ritual chooses Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) ultimately pays the sacrificial price.

"Yellowjackets" Season 2 finally revealed the identity of the mysterious Antler Queen before ripping her away in the closing moments. Still haunted by her guilt for allowing Javi (Luciano Leroux) to die in her place as a teen, Natalie jumps in front of Misty's (Christina Ricci) deadly needle to save Lisa (Nicole Maines). Consequently, Misty kills her best friend, which was actually creepily foreshadowed in a scene from the pilot episode that's briefly revisited in the Season 2 finale.

In a meaty interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director and executive producer Karyn Kusama said that the creators intended Misty to fulfill this ominous role from the early stages of the series. "Something I know the showrunners had always thought about, and that Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] had always thought about from the pilot, was that mysterious moment when Natalie hallucinates Misty at the kegger in the woods," Kusama explained. She continued, "That was always this time-defying flash-forward to the notion that Misty was always going to be kind of an angel of death for Natalie."

It makes it all the more appropriate that Kusama directed both the pilot and Season 2 finale, threading these dark moments together in a fitting and visually similar way.