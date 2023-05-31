The Office's Australian Remake To Feature The Franchise's First Female Lead Boss

Amazon Prime Video's Australian division has announced that it's given the green light to a down under version of the much-beloved mockumentary work sitcom "The Office." It has also announced who the titular workplace's boss will be. According to Deadline, the office will be hilariously mismanaged by Hannah Howard, portrayed by Aussie stand-up comedian and actor Felicity Ward. This will be the first time in the international franchise's history that it will be led by a woman.

Anyone even vaguely familiar with past iterations of "The Office" will know that having an oblivious try-hard in the part of the boss is crucial to the formula working. Whether it's the original UK version's David Brent (Ricky Gervais) or the American version's Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the cringe humor and embarrassment on behalf of the bulk of the office's employees relies heavily on the cluelessness of its leadership.

However, while there have been plenty of memorable female characters in the previous dozen versions of "The Office" — from the US and UK to the Czech Republic to Chile to Saudi Arabia — none have had a female boss. On top of her successful stand-up career, Ward has also become an increasingly familiar face on Australian television, appearing on comedic panel and quiz shows like "Good News Week" and "Spicks and Specks." She also was a writer and performer on sketch comedy show "The Ronnie Johns Half Hour."