Justified: City Primeval's Second Trailer Promises A Classic Raylan Givens Case In A Fresh Setting

Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is a United States Marshall who knows a thing or two about navigating precarious criminals. Across six seasons, "Justified" sees Givens investigate all manner of crimes and individuals with his trademark quips and focus on getting the job done. As such, Givens deals with roguish families, deceptive inmates, organized crime, cold cases, and interpersonal drama. In other words, Givens has a tremendous breadth of experience that is tempered by his drive and personality.

The final episode of "Justified" premiered in April 2015, but luckily, fans of Givens' unique approach to crimefighting will see his efforts applied to a completely different area in the upcoming "Justified" spin-off "Justified: City Primeval." Although Givens previously typically operated in the state of Kentucky, "Justified: City Primeval" will see him set up in Detroit, which is sure to present issues a world apart from what he normally deals with. However, Givens definitely has a strong moral compass, and even though he's something of a fish out of water in "Justified: City Primeval," as one can tell by the recently released trailer, he'll have no trouble in adapting to his new surroundings despite the shift in environment.