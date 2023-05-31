Justified: City Primeval's Second Trailer Promises A Classic Raylan Givens Case In A Fresh Setting
Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is a United States Marshall who knows a thing or two about navigating precarious criminals. Across six seasons, "Justified" sees Givens investigate all manner of crimes and individuals with his trademark quips and focus on getting the job done. As such, Givens deals with roguish families, deceptive inmates, organized crime, cold cases, and interpersonal drama. In other words, Givens has a tremendous breadth of experience that is tempered by his drive and personality.
The final episode of "Justified" premiered in April 2015, but luckily, fans of Givens' unique approach to crimefighting will see his efforts applied to a completely different area in the upcoming "Justified" spin-off "Justified: City Primeval." Although Givens previously typically operated in the state of Kentucky, "Justified: City Primeval" will see him set up in Detroit, which is sure to present issues a world apart from what he normally deals with. However, Givens definitely has a strong moral compass, and even though he's something of a fish out of water in "Justified: City Primeval," as one can tell by the recently released trailer, he'll have no trouble in adapting to his new surroundings despite the shift in environment.
The trailer for Justified: City Primeval lets Givens do what he does best
A series of rapid fire scenes play before the trailer officially starts with a slow pan over the Ambassador Bridge and the cityscape of Detroit in darkness. From there, Raylan Givens and other law enforcement agents are seen entering a house where Givens implores a criminal to come out and speak with him. Unfortunately, the criminal refuses to comply, and Givens makes a joke about how a quote from the Bible says that said criminal is screwed. The next scene then sees the cowboy hat-wearing Givens being introduced to fellow law enforcement agents in Detroit, which causes him to make a comment about how this is going to get good.
From there, it's established that Givens has been specially requested to deal with Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), a dangerous criminal who has been nicknamed "The Oklahoma Wildman." As Givens attempts to investigate Mansel, Mansel begins to appear in Givens' life, going so far to be spotted sitting next to Givens' daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant). Needless to say, the trailer for "Justified: City Primeval" is everything a "Justified" fan could want in a continuation of the series, and it will be interesting to see how audiences respond to this new spin-off show when it premiers on July 18.