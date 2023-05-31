Wes Anderson 'Spoils' Asteroid City In The Opening Credits - And That's A Good Thing

It doesn't take long for people to realize that they are watching a Wes Anderson movie. From the radiant colors, Anderson's predilection for specific camera angles, and quirky characters with distinct manners of dialogue, fans of Anderson movies know exactly what kind of film they are walking into.

Anderson's latest venture, "Asteroid City," is full of Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, and Tilda Swinton just to name a few, and it is all about a scientific gathering that gets quarantined due to an encounter with an alien. However, it seems as if the person playing the alien is revealed during the earliest moments of the movie.

Apparently, Jeff Goldblum will actually be playing the alien in "Asteroid City," and it appears as if this was very much an intentional decision to acknowledge right away. In an interview with The Washington Post, Anderson explained, "We naturally were debating whether this is necessary in the opening credits. I said, 'You know, it's a good thing.' It's a little foreshadowing. In our story, it's not an expansive role. But part of what the movie is to me and to Roman, it has something to do with actors and this strange thing that they do. What does it mean when you give a performance? If somebody has probably written something and then you study it and learn and you have an interpretation."