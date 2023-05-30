Succession Series Finale: Kendall's Final Scene Was Going To Look A Lot Different

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 10 — "With Open Eyes"

After four seasons, "Succession" ended in the way we all expected and in the only way it could — with all of the Roy children as complete failures. Shiv (Sarah Snook), the family's only girl, reneged on her promise to her brothers and allowed the family company Waystar Royco to be sold. Roman (Kieran Culkin) is a broken, bigoted degenerate who realizes each of the Roy kids are "nothing." And then there's Kendall (Jeremy Strong), whose identity is so tied to becoming the CEO of Waystar Royco that he tells Shiv he'll end his own life if he doesn't get what he wants.

The last shot of the entire series sees Kendall staring out at New York's Hudson River in open agony, his late father's bodyman Colin (Scott Nicholson) loitering behind him. According to Strong, though, he provided a pretty stunning alternate ending in one take.

"Listen to the John Berryman poem that Jesse has named these finales after," Strong said to Vanity Fair. "John Berryman himself died by suicide, jumping into the frozen river. I tried to go into the water after we cut—I got up from that bench and went as fast as I could over the barrier and onto the pilings, and the actor playing Colin raced over. I didn't know I was gonna do that, and he didn't know, but he raced over and stopped me. I don't know whether in that moment I felt that Kendall just wanted to die—I think he did—or if he wanted to be saved by essentially a proxy of his father."