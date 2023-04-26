Black Mirror Season 6 Gets A Haunting Trailer From Netflix

It's been almost four years since "Black Mirror" Season 5 ended and left fans wanting more, but the wait for new episodes is almost over. Netflix has just released a new trailer for Season 6 of Charlie Brooker's anthology series, and it's a nightmarish experience that promises to unveil a variety of genre-bending stories and provide viewers with more pause-worthy "Black Mirror" moments.

"Black Mirror" Season 6 boasts a stellar cast, many of whom make an appearance in the new trailer. Some of the big names include Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, and Aaron Paul, as well as some other familiar faces. Sadly, the fates of their respective characters don't look too promising, but would we have it any other way?

In true "Black Mirror" fashion, the new trailer is ambiguous, weird, horrific, and warped; however, it's bound to get fans excited for Season 6. With that in mind, let's take a look at all of the horrors on display.