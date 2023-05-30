The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Just Scored Its Leads

Universal Studios' live-action adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon" is starting to take flight. The film, which isn't set to hit theaters until March 2025, is Universal's latest attempt at further capitalizing on the success of the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise. In the years since it launched in 2010, the franchise, which is loosely based on a series of children's books by author Cressida Cowell, has expanded to include not only three feature-length movies but also multiple short films and several spin-off TV shows.

Now, Universal has finally found the lead stars of its planned live-action reimagining of "How to Train Your Dragon." According to Deadline, "The Black Phone" star Mason Thames has been cast in the film as its protagonist, Hiccup, while "The Last of Us" star Nico Parker has been hired to take on the role of Astrid. Parker and Thames' joint casting comes several months after Universal officially set a release date earlier this year for the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" adaptation.

Astrid and Hiccup were originally voiced in the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" films by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera, respectively. The new film will, notably, be directed by Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the 2010 animated version of "How to Train Your Dragon" and also helmed both of its sequels, 2014's "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and 2019's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."