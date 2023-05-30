The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Just Scored Its Leads
Universal Studios' live-action adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon" is starting to take flight. The film, which isn't set to hit theaters until March 2025, is Universal's latest attempt at further capitalizing on the success of the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise. In the years since it launched in 2010, the franchise, which is loosely based on a series of children's books by author Cressida Cowell, has expanded to include not only three feature-length movies but also multiple short films and several spin-off TV shows.
Now, Universal has finally found the lead stars of its planned live-action reimagining of "How to Train Your Dragon." According to Deadline, "The Black Phone" star Mason Thames has been cast in the film as its protagonist, Hiccup, while "The Last of Us" star Nico Parker has been hired to take on the role of Astrid. Parker and Thames' joint casting comes several months after Universal officially set a release date earlier this year for the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" adaptation.
Astrid and Hiccup were originally voiced in the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" films by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera, respectively. The new film will, notably, be directed by Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the 2010 animated version of "How to Train Your Dragon" and also helmed both of its sequels, 2014's "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and 2019's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."
Universal's live-action How to Train Your Dragon could kickstart a new franchise for the studio
2010's "How to Train Your Dragon" takes place in and around Berk, a fictional Viking village that is regularly attacked by wild dragons. The film follows a scrawny teenager named Hiccup as he defies his village's dragon-slaying ways by capturing and befriending a fearsome Night Fury dragon he names Toothless. Hiccup and Toothless' friendship is the core focus of DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, so it seems safe to assume that Dean DeBlois' live-action adaptation will similarly prioritize their bond.
Of course, Hiccup and Toothless aren't the only noteworthy characters featured in the "How to Train Your Dragon" films. There's also Astrid, who gradually emerges as Hiccup's capable, dragon-riding companion and partner. The existing "How to Train Your Dragon" movies also feature a wide array of supporting characters, including Hiccup's father, Stoick. As of this writing, though, no actors other than Nico Parker and Mason Thames have been cast yet in the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" film.
Parker and Thames are, notably, both coming off recent star-making turns. Thames, for his part, received acclaim last year for his lead performance in "The Black Phone," while Parker earned praise earlier this year for her performance as Sarah, the daughter of Pedro Pascal's Joel, in "The Last of Us." Now, "How to Train Your Dragon" will give Parker and Thames the chance to further cement their places as two of Hollywood's up-and-coming stars. If the film manages to replicate the success of its 2010 predecessor, it could even mark the start of a new live-action franchise for Universal.