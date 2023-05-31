Across The Spider-Verse Box Office Prediction: Can The Animated Sequel Top Its Predecessor?

Paving the way for the multiverse trend that's now overtaken cinema, the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a bold venture, with an eye-popping aesthetic complimented by a heartfelt, intimate narrative that deconstructed the Spider-Man mythos. With Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as the film's lead, the Sony Pictures Animation effort proved that a webbed wonder could dominate the big screen even if he wasn't Peter Parker.

"Spider-Verse" was a great way for Sony to diversify its Spider-Man portfolio, largely padded out thanks to their partnership with Marvel Studios. The film opened to a sizable $35 million domestically in mid-December 2018 but faced competition in subsequent weeks thanks to the releases of "Aquaman" and "Bumblebee." With stellar word of mouth, the picture legged itself out to a $190 domestic cume. Thanks to a $60 million+ showing from China, the "Spider-Verse" international splash was north of $185 million.

For an animated superhero film, the $375 million worldwide total was fine — it managed to outgross that year's "Teen Titans Go! To The Movies" and 2017's "The Lego Batman Movie." However, considering the film now dominates the conversation as being one of the best of its genre, a cume of less than $400 million worldwide feels like an underperformance. Since 2018, the "Spider-Verse" gospel has only grown, with the film leaving a large impact on the animation industry, ushering in a new era of projects.

Now, Miles Morales and his gang of Spider-folk are set to return with two back-to-back sequels, the first being "Across the Spider-Verse." All signs point to the second outing easily outgrossing its predecessor. What will be interesting to see is if this sequel has what it takes to break the animation barrier and play like a traditional live-action "Spider-Man" epic.