Early Box Office Projections Suggests The Flash May Be Racing Toward A Modest Opening Weekend

Director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" has made headlines for months now for a range of reasons. Between lead actor Ezra Miller's personal and legal controversies and Michael Keaton deciding to don the Batman suit once again, the film and the folks in it have given fans plenty to talk about. After spending ages in production, the film is finally revving up for its big release, and while many of those who've seen it early have showered it with praise, it's estimated that "The Flash" might not make a major financial splash during its opening weekend.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, tracking data shows that "The Flash" is projected to open with a weekend gross of around $70 million in North America. For reference, "The Flash" boasts a budget of $200-$220 million, so it's safe to say that the film could have quite an uphill battle ahead of it if this prediction comes true. At the same time, some insiders point out that the movie being able to maintain a steady cash flow over time is more important than the initial opening weekend boom. Of course, this is just an estimate, so we'll just have to wait and see how "The Flash" fares during its first few days at the movies.

Considering how poorly the latest DC adaptations have done at the box office, one can only hope that, for the sake of all involved, "The Flash" has much better luck.