Barry: The Scrapped Plan To Bring Sally And Noho Hank Together In Season 2

Contains spoilers for the series finale of "Barry"

Two of the most prominent characters throughout the four seasons of the HBO dark comedy "Barry" — which just aired its final episode this past Sunday — were Chechen gangster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and actor Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg). While both characters were very close to Barry (Bill Hader) throughout the series, Hank and Sally never cross paths until he kidnaps her along with her and Barry's son, John (Zachary Golinger), in Season 4, Episode 7, "a nice meal."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg said that there had been plans to bring Hank and Sally together earlier in the series in a way that would have given them both the chance to vent about their relationships with Barry, but those discussions never made it past the writer's room.

Of finally getting the opportunity to appear on-screen with Carrigan, Goldberg said, "I was so excited. We've become such good friends over the years, and we never get to work together. I think there was a pitch in season two where Hank and Sally were supposed to go to the same Pilates class, then they were always talking or complaining about 'my Barry,' [not knowing] it's the same Barry, but I think it ended up being a dead end. I was so excited to work with Anthony, and I was bummed when we didn't do it."