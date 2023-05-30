Is Marvel About To Kill The Punisher?

Contains spoilers for "Punisher" #12

The Punisher is on the brink of death and fighting for his life in a first look at the grand finale of his ongoing series. Following real-life concerns, questions, and controversy about his logo and what it has come to represent, the Punisher has recently undergone significant changes, with Marvel Comics reinventing the character in a new miniseries in which the violent antihero becomes the Fist of the Beast for the Hand.

In exchange for the organization bringing his wife, Maria, back to life and promising to resurrect his murdered children, Frank Castle has transformed into a near-unrecognizable force of death. In fact, thanks to his new role, the Punisher is now the deadliest person in the Marvel Universe, even taking down Ares, the god of war. Despite the recent power upgrades and accomplishments on the battlefield, however, the Punisher finds himself more helpless than he's ever been.

In the upcoming "Punisher" #12, Castle lies bloodied on the ground after being betrayed and shot by his wife. Instead of helping him, the Archpriestess of the Hand loses faith in the Fist of the Beast and watches him die, calling out his failure while telling his army not to save him. Marvel sure seems to be setting up the Punisher's death.