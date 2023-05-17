The Creator Trailer: Rogue One's Gareth Edwards Throws John David Washington Into An AI Dystopia

John David Washington has made some seriously bold choices during his fledgling acting career, from Christopher Nolan's mind-bending time heist "Tenet" to Spike Lee's transgressive adaptation of a true story "BlacKkKlansman" to David O'Russell's ambitious "Amsterdam." Now, he's set to appear in a new project by "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards, titled "The Creator."

The first teaser trailer for this new movie promises a story that's at once emotionally resonant and packed with action, as Washington's character finds himself in a seemingly dystopian version of Los Angeles after artificial intelligence attacks the city with a nuclear bomb. From there, the war between humans and AI begins in earnest, but when Washington discovers the person at the heart of the AI's community, he feels obligated to protect them. See, the "person" apparently pulling the strings is nothing but a small, artificially intelligent child, and Washington's character ends up at odds with his fellow humans when he's reluctant to take the child down.