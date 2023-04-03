Blue Beetle's First Trailer Is A Must-See Action-Packed Adventure

Times are tough for the DCEU but if the first look at "Blue Beetle" is anything to go by, the franchise will be just alright.

Originally set to debut on HBO Max, the mid-budget DCEU flick was given the greenlight for a theatrical release, proving that the brass at Warner Bros. Discovery still has some faith in the larger DC franchise. The film follows Jaime Reyes, the third canonical Blue Beetle. The teenage Reyes receives his powers from an alien scarab, which gives him a powerful blue suit with infinite possibilities. The upcoming film marks the first time the iconic character will be seen on the big screen.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, DC's latest features "Cobra Kai" stand-out Xolo Maridueña in the titular role. The first trailer effectively shows off Maridueña's charm as he tries to balance being both a teenager and superhero. What notably sets "Blue Beetle" apart is that it's set to be the first live-action superhero film to feature a Hispanic lead. Representation is clearly important for Soto, who has rounded out the cast with a number of Latino actors, including Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza and George Lopez, who plays Jaime's uncle.

Films like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Black Panther" have proven that audiences will show up in droves to celebrate underrepresented communities on the big screen. If the final "Blue Beetle" film is half as exciting as its debut trailer, it's possible that DC will have a (much-needed) winner on its hands.